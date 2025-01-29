Property sold
Würth armchair gets a new place in the castle park
A plot of grassland in a prime location changed hands last summer. It was offered to the city of Salzburg, but now belongs to a private individual. He therefore moved a work of art from the Würth Collection last week.
Since last week, there has been a gap on Bürglsteinstraße near Salzburg's Volksgartenbad. The large iron chair is gone. The pedestal on which the work of art from the collection of the German king of screws and Salzburg friend Reinhold Würth stood is empty. However, there is a simple reason for this: the property has been sold.
The approximately 4,400 square meters of grassland, right next to the park at Schloss Arenberg, has had a new owner since last summer. Miguel Spitzy, founder of the delicatessen importer Gourmet Express and already resident at Arenberg, has acquired the property from Land-Invest.
The company owned by the state, which is responsible for creating living space, has allowed it to grow over the years. The entrepreneur wanted to buy the grove back in 2021. He was awarded the contract in 2024. However, only after the city of Salzburg had also finally rejected an offer to purchase the land. A lost opportunity for the city?
Spitzy first had to fight his way to his new plot. There was no private access, undergrowth and trees in danger of falling had to be removed. This revealed several gaping holes in the ground and a broken well.
"The property was in a disastrous state, it was dangerous to enter," said the new owner. He would only decide later what to do with it. Perhaps it will become a park in the future, similar to the neighboring castle park.
The Würth armchair by a Czech artist has now found a new home there. At the instigation of Land-Invest, it changed its location last week and now stands with other works of art from the Würth Collection in front of Arenberg Castle.
