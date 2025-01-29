Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Property sold

Würth armchair gets a new place in the castle park

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 10:00

A plot of grassland in a prime location changed hands last summer. It was offered to the city of Salzburg, but now belongs to a private individual. He therefore moved a work of art from the Würth Collection last week.

0 Kommentare

Since last week, there has been a gap on Bürglsteinstraße near Salzburg's Volksgartenbad. The large iron chair is gone. The pedestal on which the work of art from the collection of the German king of screws and Salzburg friend Reinhold Würth stood is empty. However, there is a simple reason for this: the property has been sold.

The approximately 4,400 square meters of grassland, right next to the park at Schloss Arenberg, has had a new owner since last summer. Miguel Spitzy, founder of the delicatessen importer Gourmet Express and already resident at Arenberg, has acquired the property from Land-Invest.

The company owned by the state, which is responsible for creating living space, has allowed it to grow over the years. The entrepreneur wanted to buy the grove back in 2021. He was awarded the contract in 2024. However, only after the city of Salzburg had also finally rejected an offer to purchase the land. A lost opportunity for the city?

Spitzy first had to fight his way to his new plot. There was no private access, undergrowth and trees in danger of falling had to be removed. This revealed several gaping holes in the ground and a broken well.

 "The property was in a disastrous state, it was dangerous to enter," said the new owner. He would only decide later what to do with it. Perhaps it will become a park in the future, similar to the neighboring castle park.

The Würth armchair by a Czech artist has now found a new home there. At the instigation of Land-Invest, it changed its location last week and now stands with other works of art from the Würth Collection in front of Arenberg Castle.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf