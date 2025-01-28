Gomez cries over Trump’s crackdown on migrants

Gomez's grandparents came to the USA illegally

Gomez ("Emilia Pérez") has already campaigned for migrants in the past. She worked as a producer on the documentary series "Life Without Papers", which was released in 2019. In an article for Time magazine, she told how her aunt and grandparents crossed the border from Mexico without permission in the 1970s.

After her Instagram video was removed - presumably by herself - Gomez wrote on Instagram: "Apparently it's not okay to show compassion for people." This post was also removed shortly afterwards.