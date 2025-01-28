Star beside herself!
Gomez cries over Trump’s crackdown on migrants
Actress and singer Selena Gomez has burst into tears in a video about the new US administration's tough migration policy.
"All my people are being attacked," the US-American with Mexican roots said in tears in a video published on Instagram, which was deleted after a short time. "I am so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can't," she said in the video.
Post deleted due to criticism and mockery
It is unclear why the post was deleted again after a short time. However, Gomez (32) had received a lot of criticism and ridicule online in response to the video. Among other things, some users criticized the fact that, as a US citizen, she had referred to undocumented migrants as her "people".
The new US President Donald Trump had announced an unprecedented deportation program against "criminal illegal immigrants". Since his inauguration last week, his administration has been pushing ahead with arrests and deportations of undocumented migrants, despite criticism from civil and human rights activists.
Gomez's grandparents came to the USA illegally
Gomez ("Emilia Pérez") has already campaigned for migrants in the past. She worked as a producer on the documentary series "Life Without Papers", which was released in 2019. In an article for Time magazine, she told how her aunt and grandparents crossed the border from Mexico without permission in the 1970s.
After her Instagram video was removed - presumably by herself - Gomez wrote on Instagram: "Apparently it's not okay to show compassion for people." This post was also removed shortly afterwards.
The man Trump has appointed to oversee the planned "mass deportations", Tom Homan, was asked about Gomez's statements in an interview on Fox News. "If they don't like it, let them go to Congress and change the law," he said. "We will have this operation without apology."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.