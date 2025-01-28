Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Star beside herself!

Gomez cries over Trump’s crackdown on migrants

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 15:33

Actress and singer Selena Gomez has burst into tears in a video about the new US administration's tough migration policy. 

0 Kommentare

"All my people are being attacked," the US-American with Mexican roots said in tears in a video published on Instagram, which was deleted after a short time. "I am so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can't," she said in the video.

Post deleted due to criticism and mockery
It is unclear why the post was deleted again after a short time. However, Gomez (32) had received a lot of criticism and ridicule online in response to the video. Among other things, some users criticized the fact that, as a US citizen, she had referred to undocumented migrants as her "people".

The new US President Donald Trump had announced an unprecedented deportation program against "criminal illegal immigrants". Since his inauguration last week, his administration has been pushing ahead with arrests and deportations of undocumented migrants, despite criticism from civil and human rights activists.

Gomez's grandparents came to the USA illegally
Gomez ("Emilia Pérez") has already campaigned for migrants in the past. She worked as a producer on the documentary series "Life Without Papers", which was released in 2019. In an article for Time magazine, she told how her aunt and grandparents crossed the border from Mexico without permission in the 1970s.

After her Instagram video was removed - presumably by herself - Gomez wrote on Instagram: "Apparently it's not okay to show compassion for people." This post was also removed shortly afterwards.

The man Trump has appointed to oversee the planned "mass deportations", Tom Homan, was asked about Gomez's statements in an interview on Fox News. "If they don't like it, let them go to Congress and change the law," he said. "We will have this operation without apology."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf