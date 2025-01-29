Black-Blue could topple two SPÖ mayors

Both parties hold twelve seats in the largest municipality in the Gmünd district. The FPÖ could become the "kingmaker" with three seats. However, as the blue party could only guarantee a wafer-thin majority with 15 of 29 seats, the SPÖ-critical Prinz list could also play a role with two seats.

Will Mayor Müller have to vacate his seat?

While SPÖ mayor Peter Müller is expecting to have to vacate the mayor's seat for the black top candidate David Süß if talks with the blacks are successful and has not ruled out talks with the FPÖ, there is also a critical view of the neighboring municipality of Amaliendorf, where Claudia Allram ran for SPÖ mayor for the first time and lost the absolute (only 9 of 19 seats). FPÖ member of the provincial parliament Anja Scherzer won seven seats there as top candidate and could become the first blue mayor of Lower Austria with the three municipal council seats won by the ÖVP.