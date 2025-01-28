Spectacle in Leonding
Talents in the spotlight: Hats off to the LASK fans!
At the weekend, around 450 supporters of the Bundesliga club from Linz brought a sparkle to the eyes and new motivation to the young footballers at the traditional perimeter magic in the Leonding Stadthalle thanks to a unique campaign by the fan collective. A unique experience for many children.
The LASK fans already warmed up last weekend for the Cup quarter-final against Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday (18.15). They did so in Leonding, at the ASKÖ's traditional perimeter magic in the city's Rundhalle. Around 450 members of the black and white fan collective "Landstrassler" turned up there on Saturday to celebrate their little heroes from the U12 team. And they did so just as loudly, enthusiastically and emotionally as they will probably do at Sunday's match against the Bulls in the Raiffeisen Arena. The background to this unique fan festival: once a season, the Athletiker supporters make a detour to the young footballers to motivate the boys in particular. So that, ideally, they can one day follow in the great professional footsteps of Robert Zulj or Tobias Lawal.
54,000 views on TikTok
Videos of the goosebumps moment ended up on social media, with 54,000 views and over 300 comments on TikTok alone. "The beaming eyes of these children are the best reward for us, this is a unique experience for the little kickers that they will never have again," said a delighted Tobias Hagler, Leonding's head of youth development, who organized three perimeter spells with many volunteers over the winter. "This is how we finance the majority of our youth budget," said Hagler.
The magic continues
The young talents were not only cheered on by the fans, but also demonstrated a great deal of skill and passion on the pitch. The winner of the tournament? LASK, of course. But the Leonding hosts, whose ranks include well-known Bundesliga professionals such as Pascal Estrada (SCR Altach) and Emir Karic (Sturm Graz), were also able to celebrate a 6th place. The best thing of all: In 2026, there will once again be perimeter magic with fan spectacle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
