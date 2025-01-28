Talents in the spotlight: Hats off to the LASK fans!

The LASK fans already warmed up last weekend for the Cup quarter-final against Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday (18.15). They did so in Leonding, at the ASKÖ's traditional perimeter magic in the city's Rundhalle. Around 450 members of the black and white fan collective "Landstrassler" turned up there on Saturday to celebrate their little heroes from the U12 team. And they did so just as loudly, enthusiastically and emotionally as they will probably do at Sunday's match against the Bulls in the Raiffeisen Arena. The background to this unique fan festival: once a season, the Athletiker supporters make a detour to the young footballers to motivate the boys in particular. So that, ideally, they can one day follow in the great professional footsteps of Robert Zulj or Tobias Lawal.