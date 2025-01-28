No distraction
Chief of staff bans Trump from making phone calls
Donald Trump has issued one decree after another in his first week as US President. He has been extremely disciplined in his approach. According to reports, his chief of staff Suie Wiles, whom he himself calls the "ice lady", is behind this. According to reports, she has banned the politician from making phone calls.
The team had set up a "black box" around Trump, writes the website "Axios". This is only intended to leak information from the White House that the public should know about. Internal processes are not included.
During his first term in office, Trump was able to call anyone who had his telephone number directly. After conversations with golf buddies, billionaires and other acquaintances, the US President often made spontaneous decisions, which he then announced on the X platform (then still Twitter).
"No room for lone wolves"
According to his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, this is now a thing of the past. According to reports, she and other staff members have restricted the possibility of calling Trump directly. This is intended to shield the 78-year-old from outside influences. One of the reasons for this is that the US President's first term in office was characterized by leaks.
"I believe in teamwork. There is no room for lone wolves," said Wiles even before Trump took office.
Among other things, the new US president has so far had migrants deported, abolished diversity programs and fired judicial officials involved in investigations against him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.