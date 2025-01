Gala performance by NHL-legionnaire Marco Kasper

In the 17th minute of the first period - the Kings were two goals ahead - Kasper Lucas helped Raymond score the Red Wings' first goal. With 9:55 minutes remaining, the 20-year-old from Carinthia increased his team's lead to 4-2 by firing in his own rebound while being pushed to the ice. In the final seconds, he scored once more into the empty net - and finally secured the Red Wings' third win in a row.