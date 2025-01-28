Dacia Bigster: First review of the low-cost flagship

The Bigster also lives up to its reputation as a flagship in the front seats. The seats are comfortable and generally nothing is restrictive. The speedometer is a 7 or 10-inch display and a 10-inch touchscreen is fitted as standard in the middle of the dashboard. Most of the controls here are digital, but the steering wheel buttons are still completely analog and haptic, and there is also a button bar for the climate control below the display and air vents. In any case, the sound system is operated via the steering wheel satellite, which is widely used by Renault and Dacia.