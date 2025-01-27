“We begged for her to be admitted”

According to the coroner's office, an acute auto-immune process caused by a rare nerve disease was the cause of Dilber's death. "My client is convinced that his wife's life could have been saved if she had been admitted to hospital in good time," says lawyer Sascha Flatz. He is suing the Vienna Health Association for more than 60,000 euros in compensation for grief, funeral costs and loss of maintenance. The widower is deeply shocked by the death of his wife and mother of their daughter: "You can no longer cope with life, no matter how much time passes."