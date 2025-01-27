Death after lip surgery
“We begged for her to be admitted”
A civil lawsuit against the healthcare association began in Vienna on Monday. A widower is certain that his wife's life could have been saved with timely treatment. The 28-year-old died in October 2023, two weeks after a lip augmentation. According to the coroner, the cause of death was a rare nerve disease.
The widower cannot hold back the tears in the Regional Court for Civil Matters. He kept wiping his eyes as the doctors recalled his wife's treatment in October 2023. The 28-year-old Viennese woman had visited the Floridsdorf clinic and then the Donaustadt clinic with extreme headaches two weeks after having her lips injected by a medical practitioner.
She complained of radiating pain in her face, especially when chewing.
Patient was very frightened
The young mother was sent home a total of four times by the outpatient doctors before she was admitted as an inpatient on October 17. Two days later, Dilber's heart stopped beating - the "Krone" reported. "Her condition worsened from day to day. She no longer had any strength, could no longer go to the toilet on her own," said the widower on Monday at the Palace of Justice.
Suspicion: connection with lip injections
On Friday, October 13, his wife presented at the Donaustadt clinic for the first time, and on October 15 and 16 she was taken to the hospital by ambulance. "It was always the same. Blood was taken, palpation and then she was sent home," the 36-year-old reports of outpatient stays lasting up to eight hours. The admission on October 17: "We literally begged for it."
You can no longer cope with life, no matter how much time passes.
Three attending doctors testify at the trial. A neurologist remembers: "She complained of radiating pain in her face, especially when chewing." The patient was worried that this was related to the lip injections and was very scared.
Severely enlarged lymph nodes
But the findings were inconclusive. The radiologist had diagnosed significantly enlarged lymph nodes, which could have indicated a tumor - which is why an MRI appointment was made after the weekend. The doctor who let the woman go home on Monday saw "no acute medical reason for her to be admitted".
According to the coroner's office, an acute auto-immune process caused by a rare nerve disease was the cause of Dilber's death. "My client is convinced that his wife's life could have been saved if she had been admitted to hospital in good time," says lawyer Sascha Flatz. He is suing the Vienna Health Association for more than 60,000 euros in compensation for grief, funeral costs and loss of maintenance. The widower is deeply shocked by the death of his wife and mother of their daughter: "You can no longer cope with life, no matter how much time passes."
My client is convinced that his wife's life could have been saved if she had been admitted to hospital in good time.
Medical report commissioned
The court has now commissioned an expert opinion on whether admission would have been medically indicated. The trial was adjourned.
