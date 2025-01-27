Political dispute over Viennese guest patients continues

Decision passed unanimously

Interesting: In April 2024, the FPÖ voted in favor of the lower upper limits for guest patients in the relevant municipal committee, in the city senate and ultimately in the municipal council. Incidentally, this vote was unanimous at the time - without anyone speaking. So criticism of your own decision? In response to a Krone inquiry, it now says: "The FPÖ agreed to this piece of mail. Because the federal states must not be played off against each other here. The problem is not - as SPÖ city councillor Hacker falsely claimed - guest patients from other federal states who pay taxes in Austria."