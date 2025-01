After 15 years! Oberdrauburg plays for the title

Bengals, smoke bombs, sparklers! The first leg of the final in the Lower League West offered a real party atmosphere. And Oberdrauburg beat the Sillian Bulls 3:0 at home. Julian Gailer scored with a shot from the blue line to make it 1:0 (25.). Marcel Urbaner and David Hoy increased the lead to 3:0 in the last three minutes of the game. "It was close, but it seems we had the longer breath," said Oberdrauburg chairman Siegbert Pucher happily.