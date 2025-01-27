“Shout cock-a-doodle-doo when you lay an egg!”

Clear announcements instead of constant "Hätti-Wari"

Behind this humorous anecdote is a serious message. It is that you have to consistently pursue your dreams and wishes. "One of my favorite guiding principles is: Do what you want, but take responsibility for it!" A central point of her book, for which she conducted intensive research and numerous interviews, is the question of self-worth. Rauchberger calls on all women to take their dreams seriously and to take responsibility for their decisions. She tells the story of a chemistry student who only studied a scientific subject at her mother's request. She would much rather have become a confectioner. She ended up working as an usher at a trade fair. A winegrower, on the other hand, who took her life into her own hands, refused to be defeated and pursued her dreams with determination. After her father transferred his winery to her sister's husband, she invested her settlement in her own vineyards - and became more successful than the entire family. Rauchberger derives a "golden insight" from these examples: "Don't be a would-have-been." In other words: opportunities need to be seized, there is no point in mourning them later.