Lilly Becker: “Boris was young, fit & super handsome”

And how did Boris Becker end up in prison? "Lilly: "I have no idea. I really don't. I can't say anything about it. All I know is that he's a grown man, he lives his life. Maybe he was a bit ill-advised! And he's learned that he's not that special after all, taxes and death always come." She doesn't want to know anything about the new woman at Boris' side: "It's important to me that my son knows that he is his father. I'm not interested in the woman at all. I don't mean that in a bad way. It's important to me that father and son have a relationship and no one else!"