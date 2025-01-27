Jungle camp
Lilly Becker: “Boris was young, fit & super handsome”
What is said in the jungle does not stay in the jungle. And so viewers of the jungle camp now know how Lilly Becker once fell in love with tennis star Boris. It was "love on the first date"!
They had a nice evening in a pizzeria and Boris kissed Lilly on the forehead as a farewell, the jungle camp participant revealed on the fourth episode of the jungle show. She had asked for a kiss on the lips and then took the initiative: "After that we were together. We were a good love. When we were good together, we were the best team." Lilly and Boris were a couple for thirteen years.
He was like a gentleman
The model raved on the jungle phone: "He was still young then, he was fit, he was super handsome. He was always a gentleman to me. Why do you think he got so many women? He knows exactly how to play the game. When it comes to women, he's a smart man!" Too much pressure, too much chaos, too much publicity then destroyed the marriage. Lilly: "Everything was stressful. That's why, when you're in a relationship, it's better to keep it private!"
And how did Boris Becker end up in prison? "Lilly: "I have no idea. I really don't. I can't say anything about it. All I know is that he's a grown man, he lives his life. Maybe he was a bit ill-advised! And he's learned that he's not that special after all, taxes and death always come." She doesn't want to know anything about the new woman at Boris' side: "It's important to me that my son knows that he is his father. I'm not interested in the woman at all. I don't mean that in a bad way. It's important to me that father and son have a relationship and no one else!"
"There was never any money"
She also clarified: "People think I live off Boris Becker's money. He hasn't paid me anything for seven years. He doesn't pay anything, just school for my child. People say that her money is gone now - but it was never there. I work for it. I think he earns money. He had an expensive wedding, house, Porsche. He has a good life."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
