Salzburg against Atletico Madrid from 9pm LIVE

Last matchday of the Champions League phase: Red Bull Salzburg host Atletico Madrid. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 9pm - see ticker below.
Salzburg want to bid a conciliatory farewell to the top flight today. The chance of promotion is already gone before the home duel with Atletico, but the ÖFB Cup duel at LASK on Sunday is therefore not of any greater significance. "I would say that both are very important games. Against Atletico, it's still about reputation and financial matters," said Salzburg's sporting director Rouven Schröder on Monday in Vienna.
They returned home from their visit to Real Madrid last week with a 1:5 defeat. "Real struck against us with their enormous quality. We want to sell well against Atletico, take further steps and underline the 20 or 25 good minutes from the Real game in order to be well prepared for the Cup," said the German.
The Spanish runners-up are not expected to score against the former champions due to their mixed season so far, but that is the aim. "Of course you want to win the game at home, even if it feels a long way away," said Schröder.
New player must "help right away"
It is quite possible that Salzburg will sign a new defender before the end of the transfer window on February 6. "But we don't feel pressured at all, we only do things that fit." A new player would definitely have to embody professionalism, will and leadership, "help straight away" and also "not just be passing through".
In the past, ÖFB team players such as Maximilian Wöber, Stefan Posch and Gernot Trauner have repeatedly been mentioned as possible additions. "The Austrian national team is now full of stars who play in very ambitious leagues in Europe and also earn good money. They don't join a new club at the bottom, but at the top. And even at Red Bull there are limits to what you can do economically," said Schröder.
