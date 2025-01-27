Apprentice speed dating: companies meet pupils

Companies, especially smaller ones, often find it difficult to find apprentices. At the same time, young people often don't even know what sectors and jobs are available. This is why the Apprentice Speed Dating event was launched at the Haus der Wiener Wirtschaft. Over four days, 200 companies meet 1,300 pupils from Viennese schools. The pupils made appointments with the companies in advance and then had eight minutes each to introduce themselves and ask questions about the company. Last year, more than 212 apprenticeships were arranged in this way.