Great expectations

Apprentice speed dating: companies meet pupils

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 16:00

Career opportunities open up for young people at the Vienna Chamber of Commerce. Companies have high expectations.

Companies, especially smaller ones, often find it difficult to find apprentices. At the same time, young people often don't even know what sectors and jobs are available. This is why the Apprentice Speed Dating event was launched at the Haus der Wiener Wirtschaft. Over four days, 200 companies meet 1,300 pupils from Viennese schools. The pupils made appointments with the companies in advance and then had eight minutes each to introduce themselves and ask questions about the company. Last year, more than 212 apprenticeships were arranged in this way.

I had two interviews and both went really well. I want to work in the hotel industry because I like dealing with people.

Silvia Abu

The "Krone" was on site on the first day and took a look. "We have a catering company and are always on the lookout for apprentices," says Michael Kundergraber from Donhauser. He wants to make the catering industry appealing to the students who come to his table today. Karlheinz Reichl is also present as a recruiter. He represents a dental clinic. "I'm not fooling the students, the work is physically demanding, you're bent over all day," says Reichl. The drop-out rate is correspondingly high.

I want to be a chef, I've always enjoyed cooking with my mom. The interview was good, but unfortunately I was a bit nervous.

Belmin Okanovic

The students who take part in speed dating are motivated and many have concrete plans for the future. "I want to become a chef, I often help my mother in the kitchen," says Belmin Okanovic. Silvia Abu, on the other hand, wants to gain a foothold in the hotel industry. "I love interacting with people, especially in an international context," says the 15-year-old. Her interviews went well and one hotel has invited her to another interview.

Porträt von Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
