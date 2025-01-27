Austrian Armed Forces name greatest threats to Austria

Focus on threats from the air

Even if not very likely, there is still a particularly high risk of attacks from the air due to the potential for damage, Vartok continued. Drones and cruise missiles have repeatedly made it onto European territory in recent years - either deliberately or by accident - and have struck there. "Being surrounded by NATO countries is no protection - none of the missiles and drones, such as those in Croatia in 2023, were intercepted by NATO air defense chains," said Vartok.