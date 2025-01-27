Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gas from Ukraine in return

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 13:23

After weeks of blockade, the Hungarian government has now also agreed to an extension of the EU's sanctions against Russia. At a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán supported the decision necessary for the punitive measures to continue. In return, Hungary has been assured that its concerns about energy security will be addressed.

0 Kommentare

To agree to the extension of sanctions, Orbán had initially demanded, among other things, that Ukraine reopen a recently closed pipeline that had previously transported Russian natural gas to Central Europe and thus also to Hungary. The EU Commission has reportedly committed to protecting the natural gas and oil pipelines to the EU member states. At the same time, Brussels is now demanding assurances from Ukraine to secure gas and oil supplies to the EU.

A gas compressor station on the Slovakian-Ukrainian border (Bild: APA Österreich Bild/AFP/TOMAS BENEDIKOVIC)
A gas compressor station on the Slovakian-Ukrainian border
(Bild: APA Österreich Bild/AFP/TOMAS BENEDIKOVIC)

Foreign Minister: Brussels must represent the interests of its members
Prior to the vote, Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó lamented the "enormous damage" that the sanctions were causing both Hungary and Europe. An end must finally be put to this, the minister emphasized and called on the European Commission to represent the interests of the member states and not those of the EU candidate Ukraine.

If Hungary had not agreed to the extension of the EU sanctions, they would have expired on 31 January. This would have affected the extensive economic and financial sanctions, but also the more symbolic sanctions against more than 2,000 individuals and companies. The latter include top Russian politicians such as President Vladimir Putin and numerous oligarchs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf