After weeks of blockade, the Hungarian government has now also agreed to an extension of the EU's sanctions against Russia. At a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán supported the decision necessary for the punitive measures to continue. In return, Hungary has been assured that its concerns about energy security will be addressed.
To agree to the extension of sanctions, Orbán had initially demanded, among other things, that Ukraine reopen a recently closed pipeline that had previously transported Russian natural gas to Central Europe and thus also to Hungary. The EU Commission has reportedly committed to protecting the natural gas and oil pipelines to the EU member states. At the same time, Brussels is now demanding assurances from Ukraine to secure gas and oil supplies to the EU.
Foreign Minister: Brussels must represent the interests of its members
Prior to the vote, Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó lamented the "enormous damage" that the sanctions were causing both Hungary and Europe. An end must finally be put to this, the minister emphasized and called on the European Commission to represent the interests of the member states and not those of the EU candidate Ukraine.
If Hungary had not agreed to the extension of the EU sanctions, they would have expired on 31 January. This would have affected the extensive economic and financial sanctions, but also the more symbolic sanctions against more than 2,000 individuals and companies. The latter include top Russian politicians such as President Vladimir Putin and numerous oligarchs.
