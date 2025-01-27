Luki Müller realizes his next vision in Australia

Get a free starting place for one person

The Flagship Run in Vienna is already sold out. But running together is twice as much fun! That's why you should be quick and register for the Wings for Life World Run App Run on May 4, 2025 by January 31. For a short time, partner Philips Headphones is giving away a free starting place for a person of your choice for every successful new registration. With just one registration, participants can have a lot of fun at the biggest run in the world and do good together. Because 100 percent of all entry fees go directly to spinal cord research and help find a cure for spinal cord injury.