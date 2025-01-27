Nine years after the crash
Luki Müller realizes his next vision in Australia
Nine years after his fall at the Ski Flying World Championships in Kulm, which resulted in incomplete paraplegia, Lukas Müller realized his next big vision in Australia. This was just as important to him as his performance at the Wings for Life World Run, when he walked 2.35 kilometers on crutches.
Former ski jumper Lukas Müller spent a wonderful few weeks in Australia with his girlfriend Julia, where they visited his brother Bernhard: "He went to Melbourne in 2007 because of a job offer and stayed there. Bernhard now has three children and this is the third time I've visited him." Luki also enjoyed the beach life: "The accessibility there is great. The Australians have really thought ahead. There are mats on every beach so that you can get to the sea with a baby carriage or even a wheelchair."
"It was a brilliant feeling to be in the sea"
Müller was able to realize another big vision: "I made a resolution early on in my rehab that I wanted to get back into the sea and swim on my own. I've now achieved that. It was a brilliant feeling." And just as significant for him as his appearance at the Wings for Life World Run 2023, when he got up from his wheelchair in Vienna and ran 2.35 kilometers on crutches.
Just as he rejoiced then with his arms raised, he also posed in front of the opera house in Sydney during his almost five-week vacation: "It was just a really cool moment. I can fly over 16,000 kilometers to the other side of the world and go on vacation there without much help. That was unthinkable for me at first after my fall on the Kulm."
"The limits you set are purely a matter of the mind"
For Müller, there are no limits despite his disability: "The limits you set are purely a matter of the mind. I realized that relatively early on. I simply try out different things. It either works or it doesn't. I've tried cycling on an ergometer a lot, for example, but it doesn't work because my feet rebel. Conversely, I can stand on a slackline. I wouldn't have thought that possible."
Another striking feature of his vacation photos is his very muscular upper body: "I need my upper body for every little incline in my wheelchair. That's why I train a lot, of course, because it also helps me a lot when walking with the crutches. I will also be in very good shape again for the Wings for Life World Run on May 4."
