No upheavals in the “pure ÖVP district” of Horn

Absolute also held in Gars

In Horn, the FPÖ also gained almost ten percent. However, the ÖVP was able to defend its absolute majority in Horn just as it did in Gars, where the former ÖVP National Councillor Werner Groiss and his list were another notable opponent alongside the SPÖ and FPÖ. Despite a drop of almost twelve percent, the absolute for Mayor Martin Falk was still clear here too.