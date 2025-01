Not even a rockfall caused the ÖVP to fall

Small losses here, small gains there. By and large, the state trend is also reflected in the district of Krems. In Wachau municipalities such as Spitz an der Donau, Dürnstein and Rossatz-Arnsdorf, the ÖVP were all able to hold their results. In Kampstal and Kremstal, too, the Black Party did not show any weakness. Not even the rockslide in Aggsbach, which led to a month-long road closure on the right bank of the Danube, could trigger a political earthquake.