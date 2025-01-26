ÖVP dominance continues despite losses in Amstetten

What is no longer possible, however, is a coalition between the ÖVP and the Greens (4.94%) - together they only have 20 seats, 21 seats are required for a majority in the municipal council. This will presumably please the Reds - even before the election, all signs were pointing to a "cuddly course" with the ÖVP. The rest of the district also remains firmly in black hands - only the municipalities of Hollenstein an der Ybbs, St. Valentin and Ennsdorf went to the Reds, as in 2020.