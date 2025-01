Unternberg took all the podium places in the tobogganing competition

Triple victory for Unternberg in the pairs tobogganing: There was thunderous applause in the marquee of the Rural Youth Winter Games in Weißpriach on Saturday. Peter Zehner and Nicole Petzlberger set the perfect pace in the pairs tobogganing event with several skill stations - the decisive factor was the average time. A duo from two communities followed in second place: Felix Kinner steered the sled together with Celina Wallmannsberger from Henndorf. The bronze medal went to Matthias Zehner and Christina Löcker. Lungau was also unbeatable in the nail competition: Maximilian Ehrenreich cheered for the St. Michael group.