Astonishment and outrage at Musk’s new appearance

Musk promotes the far-right AfD

In recent weeks, Musk had repeatedly interfered in the domestic politics of Germany and other European countries with comments on his online platform X and campaigned for the AfD, which is in some cases far-right. Trump had appointed him as a special advisor to his government, with the aim of ensuring drastic cuts in government spending in the USA. At Trump's inauguration last Monday, he attracted attention with a gesture reminiscent of a Hitler salute.