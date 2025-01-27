Great projects of the heart
Lower Austria aid: How “Krone” readers help in times of need
You can rely on the "Krone" reader family! Together we help people in need. Four projects from Lower Austria were supported, incoming donations are passed on directly without deduction. The thanks are great ...
Helping together in the face of adversity: The "Die Krone hilft" campaign makes it possible for our readers in Lower Austria to support rural people in emergency situations. The "Krone" has been asking for donations since 2024. After supporting the "HOKI" children's hospice team, the next aid campaign was launched after the flood disaster in September.
Long ordeal looms, "Krone" readers help
18,000 euros went to Bianca and her family in the Melk district. The woman overcame a severe case of cancer with great courage and was awarded a 60 percent disability. The next misfortune came on September 7: Bianca suffered such severe head injuries in a tractor accident that she spent six weeks in an artificial deep sleep.
In the meantime, she had another stroke and is artificially fed via a tube. She hardly responds to contact from family members. A transfer to a rehabilitation clinic should improve her condition. Bianca will remain a care case, which means that extensive modifications to her home are necessary to make it suitable for the disabled.
Generous support for victims of the flood disaster
The family home was badly damaged in the floods. Bianca's husband, who also suffered serious injuries in the tractor accident, is able to work again, has done a lot of renovation work with friends and helpers and also looks after his three underage children. The donation from Krone readers will at least help to alleviate the financial hardship.
Monetary help was also given to the Pfiel family from Judenau, who are facing the ruins of their existence after the floods. Initial bridging aid of 15,000 euros has already been paid out, further donations have been received and will be passed on directly without deduction.
The "Krone readers help Lower Austria" association will also help Jonathan and his family. It was only on January 24 last year that the now 17-year-old suffered a serious accident: in a carefree, youthful manner, he tried to slide down the handrail of his house. He lost his balance and fell more than five meters. He barely survived and has been unable to move or express himself through facial expressions ever since
