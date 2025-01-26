Voices on the Linz election
“It’s no time to get comfortable”
The mayoral election in Linz has been decided - Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ) wins with 77.1 percent of the vote against Michael Raml (FPÖ), who won 22.9 percent. His colleagues from the other parties in the city senate were not all congratulations on election night.
Shortly after the election result was announced, the first voices of the other groups in the Linz City Senate were heard. For example from VP city deputy Martin Hajart: "The city leadership has now been reorganized - and after almost half a year of campaigning, Mayor Prammer's motto is now: 'You shall not know him by his words, but by his deeds'."
"Our proposals are on the table"
Linz is a great city worth living in, but there is still room for improvement in many areas. It is therefore no time to get comfortable in the mayor's chair. Hajart: "Concrete measures are urgently needed in the area of integration, for example. Our proposals in this area are on the table: for example, an immigration brake for the provincial capital of a maximum of 500 people per year and a return to the performance groups in the new secondary schools in order to create the possibility of individual, performance-oriented knowledge transfer in Linz schools again."
"A positive outlook for cooperation"
Eva Schobesberger, head of the Green Party in Linz, also congratulated the new mayor: "I congratulate Dietmar Prammer on his election as mayor of Linz and wish him all the best for his new role. I look forward positively to future cooperation in the interests of our city and the people of Linz. There is enough to do in the coming years to transform Linz from a city of investors into an affordable city for the people and a climate-friendly city that will remain liveable and lovable for generations to come."
"Historic first run-off election in Linz"
"I congratulate our mayoral candidate, City Councillor Dr. Michael Raml, on this respectable success in today's run-off election. It clearly shows that the liberal direction in Linz is right. It is certainly a historic result for the FPÖ in our province that for the first time a Freedom Party candidate was in the running in the run-off election in Linz. It was a matter of course for the FPÖ Upper Austria and myself that we actively supported the FPÖ in Linz and Michael Raml," said FP Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner in an initial reaction.
