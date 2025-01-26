“It’s no time to get comfortable”

"Our proposals are on the table"

Linz is a great city worth living in, but there is still room for improvement in many areas. It is therefore no time to get comfortable in the mayor's chair. Hajart: "Concrete measures are urgently needed in the area of integration, for example. Our proposals in this area are on the table: for example, an immigration brake for the provincial capital of a maximum of 500 people per year and a return to the performance groups in the new secondary schools in order to create the possibility of individual, performance-oriented knowledge transfer in Linz schools again."