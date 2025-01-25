Party on the slopes
Hats, Teletubbies and a chicken called Gustav
45,000 ski fans cheered on the downhill skiers at the Kitzbühel Hahnenkamm Race on Saturday. When it came to choosing their outfits, many of the visitors were extremely imaginative.
There is no one best way to climb the most beautiful vantage points on the Streif. Some rely on the tread of their mountain boots or winter boots, others mount grödel or take hiking poles with them.
Alternatively, you can also choose to ride up the mountain on a chicken. "This is my Hahnenkamm-Hendl 'Gustav'," says Matthias from Kitzbühel, introducing his inflatable base. However, he doesn't give "Gustav" much chance of a long life. "I'll take him to the party - if he survives until then." Where is he going? "Wherever there's the most action!"
Who wins is very clear
There's not much going on anywhere in the finish area. Josef from the Zillertal has made provisions for just this eventuality: he wears a top hat with red and white curls. Friend Christopher is pleased: "We won't lose it so quickly." In addition to the hat, the Zillertalers have brought plenty of expertise with them. Who will win? "The one who is the fastest!"
New life began on the Streif for the Ikea curtain
Cheered on with bells, horns and flags. Where do you get one of these? A group of lads from the Innsbruck area didn't know either - "at least we couldn't find one that big anywhere," grins Mathias, "so we made one out of an Ikea curtain."
The fans also show creativity in their choice of headgear, the warming effect of which can be safely neglected on this race day. Many have hung their jackets over fences or on trees, and there is beer instead of mulled wine.
"The party has only just begun"
30 Teletubbies from Vorarlberg have also taken off some of their costumes. "But only for a short break," assure Samuel and Elias or "Tinky-Winky" and "Dipsy". "The party has only just begun."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
