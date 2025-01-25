Vorteilswelt
Large police operation

Graz: Hundreds at demonstration against academics’ ball

25.01.2025 17:07

The Akademikerball will take place in Graz on Saturday, just a few hundred meters away, at the same time as the Opernredoute. The meeting place for many fraternity members is coming under increased scrutiny due to current political events. There are already demonstrations in the afternoon and the police deployment is large.

The "Offensive gegen Rechts Graz" - according to its own information "a non-partisan alliance of youth organizations, cultural and art initiatives, political groups and individuals" - has registered a protest march. It will start at 5 p.m. from Mariahilferplatz and lead via Lendkai to Erzherzog-Johann-Brücke, continuing via Neutorgasse and Joanneumring as well as Herrengasse to Hauptplatz (arrival around 5.45 p.m.). Accordingly, streetcar lines 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 will not be able to run during this time.

The demonstration was registered for 500 people, according to initial estimates even more people are likely to have come. The messages "Kickl out" and "No to the FPÖ, no to exclusion" were the most frequently heard so far. The police use loudspeakers to urge people to be careful with each other. 

The city center of Graz is full of police cars on Saturday afternoon. (Bild: Barbara Winkler)
The city center of Graz is full of police cars on Saturday afternoon.
(Bild: Barbara Winkler)

The police have banned people from the area around the Graz Congress from 4pm. Parts of Albrechtgasse, Schmiedgasse and Landhausgasse are affected. According to the Styrian police, numerous police officers will be deployed to ensure that the event is held without disruption and to guarantee the fundamental right to freedom of assembly. The center of Graz is currently full of police officers and police cars. 

FPÖ provincial government not at the Academics' Ball
Incidentally, the Styrian FPÖ government team will not be represented at the Akademikerball itself. Styrian Governor Mario Kunasek will be at the fire department ball in Trofaiach, as will club chairman Marco Triller; Styrian State Councillor Hannes Amesbauer will be at the opera route, and his colleague Stefan Hermann will be at the Red Cross Ball in Lieboch. State Transport Minister Claudia Holzer and President of the State Parliament Gerald Deutschmann are also not expected. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

