Graz: Hundreds at demonstration against academics’ ball

FPÖ provincial government not at the Academics' Ball

Incidentally, the Styrian FPÖ government team will not be represented at the Akademikerball itself. Styrian Governor Mario Kunasek will be at the fire department ball in Trofaiach, as will club chairman Marco Triller; Styrian State Councillor Hannes Amesbauer will be at the opera route, and his colleague Stefan Hermann will be at the Red Cross Ball in Lieboch. State Transport Minister Claudia Holzer and President of the State Parliament Gerald Deutschmann are also not expected.