German president took refuge in an attic room

"Not hit as hard as others"

The German head of state admitted that he had not been hit as hard as others who did not have a chamber for the quarantine period. Nevertheless, it was isolation. Fittingly, he read the book "1918: The World in Fever" by Laura Spinney. "It's quite something when you're reminded during a swelling pandemic that the so-called Spanish flu of 1918 claimed more victims in just four months than the First World War did in four years."