After the state elections:
“Speed dating” of the fine country house kind
Green, turquoise or blue - who's the one? When looking for a partner, the SPÖ leader remains true to his line, preferences are highly confidential.
Wednesday was the first "date". The red state governor Hans Peter Doskozil met FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer. Christian Sagartz from the People's Party followed on Thursday and Anja Haider-Wallner from the Greens on Friday. "All three one-on-one meetings were very objective and detailed," said the SPÖ leader's office.
Timetable remains the same
What was discussed remains a secret for the time being. "As far as the content is concerned, the utmost confidentiality has been agreed", is the word from all party camps. It has not yet been revealed which "dating" partners were involved. "We are sticking to our rules. Nothing has changed in the timetable," Doskozil says.
Stability as the most important principle of the coalition
Everything is still open! At present, each parliamentary group has a 33.3% chance of joining the government. The advantages and disadvantages of each alliance are being weighed up. The very first question that arises is fundamental: Which coalition variant is the one that promises the greatest stability in terms of continuing in office for the next five years?
Details on Monday
This weekend, the most important barometers for the content of the new government program will be drawn up in a small circle of SPÖ government members in a kind of closed meeting. The first details are expected on Monday. Doskozil will report on the preliminary talks between the Red-Green, Red-Turquoise and Red-Blue parties to the National Party Executive and the Presidium, the highest bodies of the SPÖ. The "right conclusions" will then be drawn.
