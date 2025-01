Draw king Juventus on Europe’s false throne

Coach Thiago Motta must feel like he's watching the wrong movie. Because only France's leaders Paris Saint-Germain, apart from Juventus Turin, have so far remained without a defeat in Europe's top five leagues. In contrast to the French, however, the traditional Italian club is unlikely to win anything in Serie A this year. Except for an inglorious record! If they draw for the 14th time in their away match against Napoli on Saturday, the new club record will be perfect. Speaking of records: