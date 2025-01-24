Electricity tariffs for the socially disadvantaged and market experts

Separate tariff for the socially disadvantaged

However, the most significant innovation (valid from April 1) is the reduced electricity tariff for low-income households. Customers who are exempt from the household tax (formerly the GIS fee) are eligible. "They will benefit from a reduced tariff of 10 cents net per kilowatt hour." The tariff can be claimed directly from Kelag from April 1. The exemption from the household charge serves as proof.