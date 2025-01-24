New pricing models
Electricity tariffs for the socially disadvantaged and market experts
In order to cushion the impact of the electricity price brake, the Carinthian energy supplier Kelag 2025 is expanding its price models. There is now a reduced tariff for low-income households and energy market experts could save money with a "dynamic" model.
Since this year, the Carinthian energy supplier Kelag has been focusing on an expanded range of tariff models - for example, the dynamic "Kelag Strom Pro" tariff will be introduced on March 1, 2025. "This model offers the option of flexibly adjusting your own consumption to the hourly fluctuating prices of the EPEX SPOT AT electricity exchange," explains Kelag Sales Manager Alexander Jordan.
The price calculation is based on the respective hourly prices of the exchange in combination with the quarter-hourly values of the installed smart meters, plus a settlement fee. However, "Strom Pro" is primarily recommended to customers who are prepared to keep abreast of developments on the electricity market and shift the energy requirements of relevant consumers to cost-effective hours.
Graduated price model for agriculture & trade
For commercial and agricultural businesses in Carinthia, Kelag will be offering a graduated price model from April 1, under which the tariff will be reduced to 10.9 cents per kWh (net) from 10,000 kWh. New and existing customers will be able to sign up from April 1, 2025 with a twelve-month commitment and a price guarantee until March 31, 2026.
Separate tariff for the socially disadvantaged
However, the most significant innovation (valid from April 1) is the reduced electricity tariff for low-income households. Customers who are exempt from the household tax (formerly the GIS fee) are eligible. "They will benefit from a reduced tariff of 10 cents net per kilowatt hour." The tariff can be claimed directly from Kelag from April 1. The exemption from the household charge serves as proof.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.