Arrest in the office
This is where Benko spent his last moment in freedom
More and more details about René Benko's arrest are gradually becoming known. The "Krone" has now found out where he spent his last moments in freedom.
At 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, René Benko's handcuffs clicked in Innsbruck. He was arrested in the office of his prestigious project, the Tyrol department store at Maria Theresien Strasse 31. Signa Holding still has its headquarters on the third floor of the building complex.
It ended where it all began
It is not without a certain irony that Benko's dazzling rise to fame was brought to an end by the local justice system in the very place where it all began. The Tyrol department store was Benko's first major project. He acquired the property in 2004, had it demolished and had the current building erected by 2010.
The construction project caused quite a stir at the time - also because the façade of the building formed part of the overall appearance of the historic Maria-Theresien-Straße and was therefore a listed building.
Prominent lobbyist
Another prominent Signa name is associated with Kaufhaus Tyrol: Alfred Gusenbauer, who was Federal Chancellor during the construction period, had not only lobbied for the demolition and new construction. He was also hired and handsomely remunerated by Benko immediately after leaving politics without a cooling-off period.
The official owner of Kaufhaus Tyrol is still the insolvent Signa Prime Selection AG. Like other properties, the prestigious property should actually have already been sold. As reported, the building at Renngasse 2 in Vienna, which also housed the Bank Austria Kunstforum, had recently changed hands.
Benko relocated to Vienna
René Benko himself was taken to the Josefstadt prison in Vienna on Thursday evening, and on Friday afternoon he was finally remanded in custody.
