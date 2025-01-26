Vorteilswelt
KTM bankruptcy to blame?

Pierer

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 10:00

How much did the insolvency and rescue of KTM cost Stefan Pierer? We can still only speculate. But the fact is: The entrepreneur and owner of the motorcycle manufacturer is no longer on the list of the richest people in the world.

0 Kommentare

Gottfried Neumeister was always present at the two court hearings that have taken place so far in the reorganization proceedings as a representative of the Executive Board, and since Thursday evening it is also certain that the 47-year-old Viennese is the new CEO of Pierer Mobility AG and KTM AG. So far, so good. But where is Stefan Pierer actually?

Until the insolvency of the motorcycle manufacturer, which he himself described as his "life's work", the entrepreneur shunned neither the media nor TV cameras. For weeks now, however, he has literally been on the hiding to nothing. Full focus on saving the KTM Group is apparently the motto. Nevertheless, he has had to put up with a huge amount of ridicule and criticism. There was even an angry song dedicated to him that was spread via WhatsApp.

In 2023, he was ranked 1804th
It is still not known whether Pierer is one of the investors who want to inject money to get the company's restructuring on track. Regardless of this, the fact is that the entrepreneur's name no longer appears in the ranking of the richest people in the world. If you go to the Forbes magazine website and call up the so-called Billionaires List, i.e. the ranking of billionaires, you will search in vain for Stefan Pierer. For the year 2023, he was still listed in 1804th place - with a fortune of 1.6 billion US dollars (equivalent to around 1.52 billion euros today). Has the KTM insolvency cost him his place in the league of the richest?

With Mateschitz and RLB OÖ about to invest in Rosenbauer
According to Forbes, Mark Mateschitz is currently the richest Austrian, with a fortune of 37.6 billion US dollars (equivalent to around 35.76 billion euros). The Red Bull heir is also Pierer's business partner: together with two companies from Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich, they are planning to acquire a stake in Rosenbauer. With the help of the Robau consortium, they also want to acquire a majority stake in the Leonding-based fire equipment supplier.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
