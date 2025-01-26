In 2023, he was ranked 1804th

It is still not known whether Pierer is one of the investors who want to inject money to get the company's restructuring on track. Regardless of this, the fact is that the entrepreneur's name no longer appears in the ranking of the richest people in the world. If you go to the Forbes magazine website and call up the so-called Billionaires List, i.e. the ranking of billionaires, you will search in vain for Stefan Pierer. For the year 2023, he was still listed in 1804th place - with a fortune of 1.6 billion US dollars (equivalent to around 1.52 billion euros today). Has the KTM insolvency cost him his place in the league of the richest?