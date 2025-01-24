Vorteilswelt
Negotiations with the state

Financial hole: library and outdoor pool are up in the air

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 10:00

Due to the deficit in the budget estimate, the town of Ried must submit the voluntary levies of 1.5 million euros to the state for review. There is a threat of cuts to leisure facilities or subsidies for sports and cultural clubs. The mayor is expecting tough negotiations. 

There is a gaping hole of around six million euros in the budget of the town of Ried. It is therefore a hardship equalization municipality and is losing a great deal of independence as a result. Next week, the town wants to present the figures to the district authority in order to be able to hope for a "blessing" from the state. The city's so-called voluntary levies are also under scrutiny. These amount to around 1.5 million euros and include, among other things, half a million euros for the outdoor pool and around 250,000 euros for the municipal library.

Clubs must fear
Another item is the approximately 500,000 euros in subsidies for clubs. Mayor Bernhard Zwielehner (ÖVP) announces "tough discussions" with the state, because according to the guidelines for hardship compensation municipalities, Ried is only allowed to make 250,000 euros in voluntary contributions: "But that would actually only save the library. But I'm certainly not going to send the clubs into bankruptcy by cutting their funding and suddenly having to charge rent for the use of halls. That certainly won't work with me. It's about the common good."

The debate about the municipal library could also be a nail-biter. "The state recognizes a loss of two euros per inhabitant. That would be just over 25,000 euros. The library is a service that many people from the surrounding communities also use."

Dependent on goodwill
The situation with the outdoor pool is similar: "We are dependent on the goodwill of the state. However, the outdoor pool is also an important facility for the district of Ried. Schärding was in a similar situation. There was a Lex Schärding, so I hope that there will be something similar for Ried. However, it is possible that we will have to turn certain screws." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf