Financial hole: library and outdoor pool are up in the air

There is a gaping hole of around six million euros in the budget of the town of Ried. It is therefore a hardship equalization municipality and is losing a great deal of independence as a result. Next week, the town wants to present the figures to the district authority in order to be able to hope for a "blessing" from the state. The city's so-called voluntary levies are also under scrutiny. These amount to around 1.5 million euros and include, among other things, half a million euros for the outdoor pool and around 250,000 euros for the municipal library.