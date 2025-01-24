"Handover demonstrates a great sense of responsibility"

The departure of Pierer, who described KTM as his life's work when the insolvency proceedings were opened and which he wants to fight for, leaves very few people cold. "Stefan Pierer is now doing everything he can to make a successful restructuring possible, so the handover of leadership also shows a great sense of responsibility," says Upper Austrian Councillor for Economic Affairs Markus Achleitner. "I already heard rumors last year that he wanted to retire. The move comes as no surprise to me," says Michael Seemayer, regional managing director of the PRO-GE trade union. Andreas Stangl, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor, says: "The partial withdrawal and reorganization can only be the beginning to save the site and as many jobs as possible."