Linz principal flunks education system

"There is only one thing more expensive in the long run than education: no education", as John F.Kennedy already knew. A primary school principal in Linz can probably only shake her head in resignation at sayings like those of the former American president. The "OÖ-Krone" met Edeltraut Kufleitner (46) at "her" elementary school 20, Diesterwegschule. "Today is the first day in a long time that I don't have to make supper," explains the principal of an institution that is often referred to as a hotspot school.