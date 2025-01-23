Slovakia steps up protection of official buildings

According to Fico, the Slovakian secret service is said to have uncovered "structures with links abroad and to the Slovakian opposition" that wanted to "abuse" peaceful protest rallies. The plan was to provoke riots and occupy government buildings. This was intended to force the police to crack down, which could then be presented as violence against peaceful demonstrators. "There won't be twenty cameras as before, but 1740 cameras from all over the world," the TASR news agency quoted Fico as saying.