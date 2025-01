A rare colorful bouquet of birthday greetings

Governor held laudatory speech

And yet: both Achleitner and Haimbuchner accepted the invitation to celebrate Kaineder's 40th birthday at the Sonnenstein Loft in Linz on Wednesday. Club leader Herwig Mahr and the Second President of the Provincial Parliament Sabine Binder (both FPÖ) as well as the still Provincial Councillor Michael Lindner and the Third President of the Provincial Parliament Peter Binder (both SPÖ) also mingled with the well-wishers - as did LH Thomas Stelzer, who did not miss the opportunity to give a witty speech in praise of his Green opponent.