Sad balance sheet 2024
32 fatalities and 4781 injuries on roads in Tyrol
Numerous reports are presented in January about the previous year. Due to the fatalities and numerous injuries, the one from the Tyrolean police traffic department is sad, shocking and very thought-provoking.
The provincial traffic department of the Tyrolean police presents a sad and shocking balance sheet. 32 people lost their lives on the roads last year. In comparison: 35 in 2023, 29 in both 2022 and 2021 and 26 in 2020.
Every accident is one accident too many. One of our goals is to combat drugs and alcohol. We will also be more present at the Brenner Pass.
Tirols Landespolizeidirektor Helmut Tomac
Bild: Christian Forcher/Fotoworxx
Clear goal by the year 2034
Other figures that give food for thought (see also the graphic): In the previous year, there were 3980 accidents with personal injury, in which 4781 people were injured. These two figures are higher than in the previous four years. One last look at this part of the statistics: in the previous year, there were 15,858 accidents with property damage. "One of our goals is to have 50 percent fewer serious injuries and fatalities by 2034," says Provincial Police Director Helmut Tomac.
Over 825,000 drivers speeding
The main causes of accidents last year were once again carelessness and distraction as well as excessive speed, explains Enrico Leitgeb, Head of the Provincial Traffic Department. Speaking of speed: anyone who believes that "the Holy Land" is holy in this respect is mistaken. A whopping 825,088 drivers were fined for exceeding the speed limit.
And the Tyroleans still seem to have a lot to learn when it comes to keeping their distance. 26,121 drivers were reported for not keeping a safe distance last year.
4660 drivers caught with alcohol or drugs
Tyrol's police officers also kept a close eye on the issue of alcohol and drugs. With 237,000 alcohol tests carried out, 3454 drivers were reported. Meanwhile, 1206 people were fined for taking drugs before driving.
"We will expand the campaign we launched last year on alcohol behind the wheel and also let those affected and survivors have their say in videos," says Transport Minister René Zumtobel from the SPÖ.
The main causes of accidents were distraction or excessive speed. The cell phone behind the wheel is at the top of the list.
Enrico Leitgeb, Leiter der Landesverkehrsabteilung
Bild: Christian Forcher/Fotoworxx
600,000 hours of traffic monitoring
The number of impounded vehicles is also higher than expected. Bernhard Knapp, Head of the Traffic Law Department, calculates: "35 vehicles were confiscated in 2024. Of these, 23 were cars, eleven motorcycles and one small truck."
One last impressive figure: "A total of 600,000 hours were spent on traffic monitoring," emphasizes Tomac.
