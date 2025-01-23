32 fatalities and 4781 injuries on roads in Tyrol

Clear goal by the year 2034

Other figures that give food for thought (see also the graphic): In the previous year, there were 3980 accidents with personal injury, in which 4781 people were injured. These two figures are higher than in the previous four years. One last look at this part of the statistics: in the previous year, there were 15,858 accidents with property damage. "One of our goals is to have 50 percent fewer serious injuries and fatalities by 2034," says Provincial Police Director Helmut Tomac.