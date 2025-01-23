Construction of Hall 22
Starting signal for the largest project at Messe Wels
Since the beginning of the year, the old halls - including the livestock auction hall - in the west of the Wels exhibition grounds have been demolished. This will create space for the new Hall 22. It will cost 34 million euros. Completion is planned for the beginning of 2026 after a construction period of just nine months.
The sales trend at Messe Wels continues to point upwards. After the coronavirus-related dip in 2020 and 2021, sales of around 18.7 million euros were generated last year. This represents an increase of almost nine percent compared to 2022 and is 26 percent higher than in 2023.
Hall 21 built in 177 days
The prospects for 2025 are also rosy. In many respects. Since the beginning of the year, the old halls in the western part of the exhibition grounds have been demolished to make room for the new Hall 22. "At 34 million, it is the largest investment in the history of Messe Wels," explains President Peter Franzmayr.
Completion is already planned for the beginning of January. "The new construction of Hall 21, which was completed after a construction period of just 177 days, has already shown that it can be implemented in such a short time," emphasizes Messe Wels Director Robert Schneider.
Huge parking lot on trotting track
The main focus of the new building is on functionality. It can be divided into three sectors. This means that different events can take place at the same time. The forecourt faces the trotting track, where around 700 new parking spaces will be built.
