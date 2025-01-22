Vorteilswelt
Mass deportations

Trump takes aim at recalcitrant authorities

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 22:55

The US Department of Justice wants to prosecute employees of regional and local authorities who refuse to cooperate with the mass deportations planned by the new President Donald Trump.

0 Kommentare

This emerges from an internal memo published by US media on Wednesday. The US Department of Homeland Security is currently preparing targeted raids against undocumented migrants in several US cities.

However, there could be resistance to this from local authorities - especially in municipalities that have declared themselves "sanctuary cities" for migrants. The now leaked Department of Justice memo states that federal law prohibits state and local employees from "resisting", "obstructing" or otherwise failing to comply with orders on immigration matters.

Patrols at the border wall between the United States and Mexico (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Patrols at the border wall between the United States and Mexico
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

US federal prosecutors and other department officials should investigate such possible "misconduct" with a view to "potential criminal prosecution", it added.

"Millions upon millions" to be deported
The memo was signed by Emil Bove, the ministry's number three. The post at the head of the department has not yet been filled. Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, former Attorney General of the state of Florida, is still awaiting the necessary Senate approval to take up the post.

During his inauguration on Monday, Trump announced that he would deport "millions and millions" of irregular migrants. The right-wing populist's goal, which he announced during the election campaign, is to drastically reduce the number of the estimated eleven million undocumented immigrants in the USA.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

