Criticism in Völkermarkt
Primary care centers: Battle for location
The expansion of primary care centers is proving to be extremely difficult in Carinthia. Especially when it comes to the planned location in the district of Völkermarkt. Politicians are fiercely critical.
So far, a primary care unit (PVE) has only been successfully implemented in Klagenfurt with the "Medineum - Center for General Medicine". However, a center in Villach is to follow this year. "This is one of the most necessary steps in the country," emphasizes Health Minister Beate Prettner.
Such centers, in which a wide variety of health services are united under one roof, are also planned in the towns of Spittal and Wolfsberg as well as in the district of Völkermarkt. In Völkermarkt, however, the primary care unit is not to be implemented in the district town, but south of the Drau - in Bleiburg.
Mayor Markus Lakounigg: "We will not allow this to happen. A petition has already been sent to the state and the Austrian Health Insurance Fund." Deputy Mayor Aaron Radaelli also rages: "We are calling on the responsible authorities to fix this in the center of Völkermarkt. All specialists are also represented there."
No information for municipalities
Sufficient accommodation is also available. Radaelli: "We would also provide the land for a new building." Bleiburg's mayor Stefan Visotschnig criticizes: "Actually, we should talk to the municipalities. There has been no information for us so far."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
