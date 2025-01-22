Party expulsion threatened
Vienna local councillor wanted to infiltrate the Greens
Chaos local councillor Ömer Öztas (24) wanted to infiltrate the Vienna Green Party. Around 100 followers were supposed to secure his re-election - now the two party leaders are drawing the consequences.
Expulsion proceedings are now underway against the local councillor of Turkish origin from Brigittenau in the Vienna Green Party. The accusations are serious: in order to secure his re-election, the 24-year-old is said to have brought his own followers into the party.
"He smuggled in around 100 people, all of whom are now party members. Many of them with a Turkish background," says a Green party insider who wishes to remain anonymous. Many did not even know that they were members of the Ökos. Öztas is also said to have paid some of the membership fees (40 euros a year).
The local councillor then appeared with his followers at the regional assembly in November 2024. They discussed the election procedure and the list positions for the Vienna elections. Apparently, Öztas wanted to secure a good position so that he could return to the provincial parliament.
Every Green member who has been in the party for more than a year is allowed to vote. He is also said not to have taken his work as a well-paid political mandatary (8231 euros gross per month) in City Hall very seriously. "His work leaves a lot to be desired. He once arrived five hours late for a local council meeting because he overslept," an insider told "Krone".
Öztas: "This is the first I've heard of it"
The "Krone" was able to speak to Ömer Öztas on the sidelines of the municipal council meeting and confront him with the allegations. "This is the first time I've heard about it. There's nothing wrong with advertising yourself, is there?"
In response to an inquiry from Krone, Green Party Secretary Barbara Obermaier said: "I can confirm that the Vienna provincial leadership has received an application to revoke Ömer Öztas' party membership. This application is currently being examined. With regard to the valid party statutes, the application alleges, among other things, the recruitment of persons from competing parties (or membership of competing parties) in violation of the statutes and the payment of membership fees for third parties."
The provincial assembly of the Vienna Greens is scheduled to take place on February 22, 2025. The final list for the municipal council elections on April 27 will then also be elected there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
