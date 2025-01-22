A change in thinking
Is a focus on “positive animal welfare” the future?
Until now, animal welfare has mainly been about reducing the suffering of four-legged friends. Researchers are now proposing a rethink and for the first time have presented a definition of "positive animal welfare" that emphasizes the importance of positive experiences and conditions for domestic, farm and wild animals.
A team of scientists from various disciplines and 23 institutions in 15 countries came together to develop the long-awaited definition of "Positive Animal Welfare" ("PAW"). The aim is to encourage a rethink, because after decades, animal welfare science should no longer just be about reducing suffering. Instead, the welfare of the four-legged friends should be actively promoted.
The definition on which the researchers were able to agree: Positive animal welfare is the thriving of the animal through the experience of predominantly positive states of mind and the development of competence and resilience. According to first author of the study Jean-Loup Rault from the Center for Animal Nutrition and Animal Welfare Sciences at the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna, "positive animal welfare goes beyond good physical health and the alleviation of suffering. It is about promoting the ability of animals to flourish through rewarding experiences, choice and the active pursuit of goals."
Higher standards through a new perspective
This different perspective on animal welfare also sets higher standards. For example, positive animal welfare could be promoted by providing calves with enough space to play, as play can be very rewarding. Similarly, pigs that are kept with plenty of straw are happier as their natural urge to explore is satisfied.
"Important step towards improvements!"
With its definition, the team of scientists hopes to advance innovative research and bring animal care practices more in line with societal expectations of animal husbandry and care. Co-author Margit Bak Jensen notes: "This definition is an important step towards significantly improving the welfare of animals on farms, in homes and in zoos." In short, the future of animal welfare is here, and it aims for a good life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.