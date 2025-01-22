Is a focus on “positive animal welfare” the future?

The definition on which the researchers were able to agree: Positive animal welfare is the thriving of the animal through the experience of predominantly positive states of mind and the development of competence and resilience. According to first author of the study Jean-Loup Rault from the Center for Animal Nutrition and Animal Welfare Sciences at the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna, "positive animal welfare goes beyond good physical health and the alleviation of suffering. It is about promoting the ability of animals to flourish through rewarding experiences, choice and the active pursuit of goals."