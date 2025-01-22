Largest donor
US withdrawal has fatal consequences for the WHO
Following Donald Trump's rise to power, the USA is not only withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, but also from the World Health Organization (WHO). This has fatal consequences for the UN organization.
With 18% of the budget, the United States is the largest donor to the WHO. The organization's biennial budget for 2024-2025 amounts to 6.8 billion US dollars (around 6.5 billion euros). Without the money from the USA, other WHO shareholders will have to pay more in compulsory contributions or the WHO will have to restrict its activities - for example, aid for health emergencies in the Gaza Strip or Ukraine.
In addition, there are many individual programs to combat certain diseases, each with a different funding formula. For example, the USA finances 75 percent of the WHO program to combat HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases and more than half of the contributions to the fight against tuberculosis. Trump justifies the withdrawal with unfair treatment. Countries such as China would not pay enough in proportion.
Trump rejects pandemic agreement
The new government in Washington also wants to retain national sovereignty on health issues. Trump is therefore also skeptical of the WHO-led negotiations on a post-corona pandemic agreement, which is intended to improve global solidarity in the event of the next health threat.
Trump's order also states that US personnel and contractors working with the WHO should be recalled and redeployed. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has worked closely with the WHO, sending about 30 staff to Geneva and collaborating on research and outbreaks. There are also a number of WHO collaboration centers in America.
Vaccination skeptic as health minister
The USA is therefore also likely to withdraw as part of the global influenza surveillance network. With the appointment of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Junior as Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Trump administration's stance on vaccinations is unclear. However, during Trump's last term in office, contributions to the global vaccine alliance Gavi remained roughly the same as under his Democratic predecessor and successor in the White House.
The WHO's work may also be indirectly affected, as the country's health authorities and research centers play an important role in combating epidemics and pandemics.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.