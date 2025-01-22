Waiting for delivery

The first arrest has now been made in this connection. A 32-year-old German was arrested in his home country. A DNA match put investigators on the burglar's trail. As his DNA appears in the German database, it is likely that he has already undergone identity checks there. "An interrogation is not yet available in our file. Now we have to wait and see whether the suspect will be extradited to Austria," said Barbara Rumplmayr, spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office in Wels, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.