After a brutal home invasion in Bad Ischl (Upper Austria), the handcuffs have now clicked for a first suspect. A 44-year-old man was attacked in his home in November and beaten until he was ready for hospitalization. A DNA match has now convicted the 32-year-old German.
Two masked men sneaked into a house in Bad Ischl through an unlocked door on November 25th last year. At the time, the victim was sleeping alone on the couch in the living room. The duo immediately attacked him with extreme brutality. They attacked the homeowner with punches and kicks, inflicting serious injuries to his upper body - including several broken ribs.
Locked in the cellar
When the 44-year-old was too weak to fight back, they covered his eyes with tape and stuffed a gag into his mouth. Then they demanded cash, which the man handed over. After about 30 to 45 minutes of martyrdom, the victim was tied up by his hands and locked in the boiler room in the basement. The perpetrators then fled.
However, the seriously injured man was able to climb outside through a window with the last of his strength and raise the alarm with a neighbor.
Waiting for delivery
The first arrest has now been made in this connection. A 32-year-old German was arrested in his home country. A DNA match put investigators on the burglar's trail. As his DNA appears in the German database, it is likely that he has already undergone identity checks there. "An interrogation is not yet available in our file. Now we have to wait and see whether the suspect will be extradited to Austria," said Barbara Rumplmayr, spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office in Wels, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
