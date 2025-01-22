Five Sturm fans in court for rioting

During questioning by the judge, however, the 20-year-old defendant became entangled in inconsistencies. He was wearing a balaclava during the incident and a tooth protection case was found in his jacket. The accused stated that both had already been in his jacket when he had taken it out of the box in his grandparents' former nursery. The judge wanted to know why he had put them on when he was there as an innocent bystander. "I imagined that it was part of the routine. I knew the customs because I've been involved in fan culture for a long time." When asked further, he said: "I was aware when I put the cap on that there would be arguments." He had put it on for "self-protection". "What did you want to protect yourself from?" the judge asked. At first he tried to evade the question, but ultimately he admitted "so as not to be recognizable". He could not explain this rationally.