Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Upper Austria

“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 14:00

Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.

0 Kommentare
Tuxedo & Mixie – ein unzertrennliches Duo
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Tuxedo and Mixie (pictured) are two wonderful cats who came to the shelter as a result of an official adoption. Despite their turbulent past, the two velvet paws are unspeakably friendly. Tuxedo is eight years old and Mixie is ten. Who can give the duo a home with a secure balcony? Phone: 0732/247887.

Calahari – die Unkomplizierte
(Bild: Hund sucht Hütte)
(Bild: Hund sucht Hütte)

Calahari , a mixed-breed dog, is about one year old and a good-natured and people-oriented companion. She is child-friendly and gets on very well with cats and other dogs. She is currently at the Schärding animal shelter. Who can give this uncomplicated dog a home? Phone: 0664/3269848.

Sssimon the Silent – für Schlangenexperten
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Sssimon the Silent was handed in as a found animal and is now looking for experienced snake keepers who will give the corn snake a species-appropriate place to live. The snake is currently not eating very well, so patience and the necessary expertise are required. Phone: 0732/247887.

Lola – die Einzelprinzessin
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)

Lola shows her best side towards people and is generally very friendly. She loves undivided attention and would love to be the only princess in her new home. The three-year-old dog is not a particularly big fan of cats and small animals. Phone: 0664/5415079.

Klausi der Zweite – der Gemütliche
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Klausi the second is a former stray and is probably about eight years old. He is a bit shy at first, but soon shows that he is a big cuddly cat. Klausi loves his daily walks outdoors, which is why he should be offered these again in his new home. Phone: 0732/247887.

Badi – der Charmante
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

The seven-year-old male dog Badi is a charming and lovable little fellow. He delights with his open nature and loves the company of people. He still finds it a little difficult to be left alone, and he makes this known with loud protests. Apart from that, Badi is uncomplicated and gets on well with other dogs. Phone: 0732/247887.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf