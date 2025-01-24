Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Tuxedo and Mixie (pictured) are two wonderful cats who came to the shelter as a result of an official adoption. Despite their turbulent past, the two velvet paws are unspeakably friendly. Tuxedo is eight years old and Mixie is ten. Who can give the duo a home with a secure balcony? Phone: 0732/247887.
Calahari , a mixed-breed dog, is about one year old and a good-natured and people-oriented companion. She is child-friendly and gets on very well with cats and other dogs. She is currently at the Schärding animal shelter. Who can give this uncomplicated dog a home? Phone: 0664/3269848.
Sssimon the Silent was handed in as a found animal and is now looking for experienced snake keepers who will give the corn snake a species-appropriate place to live. The snake is currently not eating very well, so patience and the necessary expertise are required. Phone: 0732/247887.
Lola shows her best side towards people and is generally very friendly. She loves undivided attention and would love to be the only princess in her new home. The three-year-old dog is not a particularly big fan of cats and small animals. Phone: 0664/5415079.
Klausi the second is a former stray and is probably about eight years old. He is a bit shy at first, but soon shows that he is a big cuddly cat. Klausi loves his daily walks outdoors, which is why he should be offered these again in his new home. Phone: 0732/247887.
The seven-year-old male dog Badi is a charming and lovable little fellow. He delights with his open nature and loves the company of people. He still finds it a little difficult to be left alone, and he makes this known with loud protests. Apart from that, Badi is uncomplicated and gets on well with other dogs. Phone: 0732/247887.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
