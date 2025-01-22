Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Transfer rumor

Alisha Lehmann: Relationship stress because of Guardiola?

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 10:11

Is Pep Guardiola disrupting the happiness of Alisha Lehmann and her boyfriend Douglas Luiz? The two professional footballers are united at Juventus Turin - but that could soon change.

0 Kommentare

They are the dream couple of the soccer world: Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz - both play for the same club, make no secret of their love and regularly post cute couple photos on Instagram. But the harmony could soon be shattered. For example, if one of them changes clubs. Pep Guardiola could play a role in this, as Manchester City have their eye on Douglas Luiz, according to The Athletic.

Alisha Lehmann and her boyfriend Douglas Luiz (Bild: instagram, krone.at-grafik)
Alisha Lehmann and her boyfriend Douglas Luiz
(Bild: instagram, krone.at-grafik)

Rodri's serious injury has forced the Citizens to act this winter. Since the end of September, when the Spaniard was diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament, things have been going downhill for the English top-flight club. Douglas Luiz could at least fill the big gap a little. The boyfriend of Alisha Lehmann was already under contract with the Sky Blues from 2017 to 2019, but was never really able to assert himself in Pep's star ensemble. Instead, he was loaned out to Girona for two years before moving to Aston Villa in 2019.

Pep Guardiola (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Pep Guardiola
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Only moved to Turin in the summer
Lehmann and Luiz had only moved from Aston Villa to Juve last summer. She signed a contract until 2027, he even until 2029. The Swiss said at the time: "For Douglas and me, it's a dream to play together at the same club. It's wonderful to be able to experience these great adventures in the same place." Unlike her, the Brazilian has yet to make his mark at Juve. He has only made 16 appearances in Serie A so far without scoring.

City are interested. A loan until the summer is being discussed - without an option to buy. Although Juve are not averse to selling the midfielder, they are more interested in a permanent transfer or a loan with an option to buy.

It remains to be seen whether Guardiola will actually interfere with the relationship ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf