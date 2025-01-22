Transfer rumor
Alisha Lehmann: Relationship stress because of Guardiola?
Is Pep Guardiola disrupting the happiness of Alisha Lehmann and her boyfriend Douglas Luiz? The two professional footballers are united at Juventus Turin - but that could soon change.
They are the dream couple of the soccer world: Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz - both play for the same club, make no secret of their love and regularly post cute couple photos on Instagram. But the harmony could soon be shattered. For example, if one of them changes clubs. Pep Guardiola could play a role in this, as Manchester City have their eye on Douglas Luiz, according to The Athletic.
Rodri's serious injury has forced the Citizens to act this winter. Since the end of September, when the Spaniard was diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament, things have been going downhill for the English top-flight club. Douglas Luiz could at least fill the big gap a little. The boyfriend of Alisha Lehmann was already under contract with the Sky Blues from 2017 to 2019, but was never really able to assert himself in Pep's star ensemble. Instead, he was loaned out to Girona for two years before moving to Aston Villa in 2019.
Only moved to Turin in the summer
Lehmann and Luiz had only moved from Aston Villa to Juve last summer. She signed a contract until 2027, he even until 2029. The Swiss said at the time: "For Douglas and me, it's a dream to play together at the same club. It's wonderful to be able to experience these great adventures in the same place." Unlike her, the Brazilian has yet to make his mark at Juve. He has only made 16 appearances in Serie A so far without scoring.
City are interested. A loan until the summer is being discussed - without an option to buy. Although Juve are not averse to selling the midfielder, they are more interested in a permanent transfer or a loan with an option to buy.
It remains to be seen whether Guardiola will actually interfere with the relationship ...
