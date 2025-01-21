Vorteilswelt
Attack on the Capitol

Offenders free: Trump fans celebrate, opponents outraged

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 21:44

Shortly after the new US President Donald Trump pardoned all criminals involved in the Capitol attack, the first convicts have been released. They include the leaders of the right-wing extremist militias "Proud Boys" and "Oath Keepers", who had both been sentenced to long prison terms. 

The database of the US authority responsible for federal prisons shows that several prisoners were released on Monday - the day Trump was sworn in and his pardon was announced. More followed the next day. Trump had issued more than 1,500 pardons by decree shortly after his inauguration.

"Seditious conspiracy"
Defendants with particularly long prison sentences have now also been released, such as the founder of the radical right-wing group "Oath Keepers", Stewart Rhodes, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for "seditious conspiracy" after the attack on the US Congress.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio
Henry "Enrique" Tarrio
(Bild: AFP/Getty Images/Elijah Nouvelage)
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizens' militia "Oath Keepers"
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizens' militia "Oath Keepers"
(Bild: Associated Press)

This is a criminal offense that has only been used very rarely in the country's judicial history. Together with co-defendants, Rhodes was accused of plotting to use violence to prevent a change of power after the 2020 presidential election.

"My son is free"
The former leader of the right-wing extremist group "Proud Boys", Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, received the highest sentence in connection with the Capitol attack: 22 years in prison, also for "seditious conspiracy". His mother wrote on X that her son was now also free. She praised him as a noble patriot and called for him to be "rebuilt" after his imprisonment.

The outbreak of violence on January 6, 2021
On January 6, 2021, supporters of then-elected President Trump violently stormed the seat of parliament in Washington. Congress had convened there that day to formally confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Trump had previously incited his supporters in a speech with the false claim that he had been robbed of a victory by massive electoral fraud. Five people died as a result of the riots at the time. The attack on the heart of US democracy shook the country and still has repercussions today.

In an unprecedented action, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.
In an unprecedented action, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.
(Bild: AFP/Roberto Schmidt)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: Associated Press)
(Bild: Associated Press)
(Bild: Associated Press)
(Bild: Associated Press)
(Bild: APA/AFP/Saul Loeb)
(Bild: APA/AFP/Saul Loeb)
(Bild: APA/AFP/SAUL LOEB)
(Bild: APA/AFP/SAUL LOEB)

Hundreds of outstanding criminal cases are dropped
Immediately after his return to power, Trump pardoned all those convicted back then as one of his first official acts on Monday. He remitted the prison sentences of 14 convicts, who are now considered to have served their sentences. These are various members of the "Proud Boys" and "Oath Keepers". Trump issued comprehensive and unconditional pardons for all other of the more than 1,100 people who have been sentenced in connection with the Capitol attack and ordered them to be released "immediately". He also instructed the Department of Justice to drop hundreds of outstanding criminal cases in the case.

Trump fans celebrate pardons
While Trump supporters such as Republican MP Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly celebrated the move, it sparked outrage on the other side.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin spoke of a "national embarrassment" on Tuesday. A "gang of thugs inspired by Trump" had been released.

"Outrageous insult to our justice system"
 Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, spoke of a "disgraceful decision". "The President's action is an egregious insult to our justice system and the heroes who have suffered physical scars and emotional trauma protecting the Capitol, Congress and the Constitution."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

