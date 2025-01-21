Offenders free: Trump fans celebrate, opponents outraged

Hundreds of outstanding criminal cases are dropped

Immediately after his return to power, Trump pardoned all those convicted back then as one of his first official acts on Monday. He remitted the prison sentences of 14 convicts, who are now considered to have served their sentences. These are various members of the "Proud Boys" and "Oath Keepers". Trump issued comprehensive and unconditional pardons for all other of the more than 1,100 people who have been sentenced in connection with the Capitol attack and ordered them to be released "immediately". He also instructed the Department of Justice to drop hundreds of outstanding criminal cases in the case.