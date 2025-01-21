After the Storm defeat
Despite 0:5: “Believe that this year will be good”
Disillusionment for the champions! Sturm suffered a resounding 5-0 defeat away to Atalanta Bergamo in their last Champions League match in the league phase. You can lose at the reigning Europa League winners, but the manner did not suit the Sturm players either.
"There's not really much to say about the result," sighed Jon Stankovic. "We were well in the game in the first half and were able to take the lead. But 30 seconds later it's 1:0 for Atalanta," said the Slovenian, referring to the missed top chance by Sturm's Camara and the 0:1 that immediately followed. A goal present. "I thought that Manu (Aiwu) would shoot the ball straight out. But then I got the ball with my eyes on goal and couldn't do anything. At this level, these mistakes are punished, it's the highest level in the world," said Stankovic. "And in the end, we simply defended really badly in the second half."
"The result hurts," said Sturm coach Jürgen Säumel. "We were spirited and compact in the first half. But the game went in a completely different direction in the second half, even with Atalanta's changes. We didn't find any solutions with or against the ball, we have to analyze that carefully and work hard on it." What led to his team's drop in performance? "We invested a lot physically in the first half - and then you also noticed our short preparation."
"That has to spur us on"
Wipe your mouth, move on - that must now be Sturm's motto. "We'll be back in a week's time. We have to process this, focus on the positive things, but also improve the bad things," said Stankovic, before they face Leipzig again in Klagenfurt on Wednesday (29 January). "We got our first win in the Champions League in Klagenfurt, that has to spur us on. Even if today is a difficult day for us, I believe that this year will still be a good one."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
