Despite 0:5: “Believe that this year will be good”

"There's not really much to say about the result," sighed Jon Stankovic. "We were well in the game in the first half and were able to take the lead. But 30 seconds later it's 1:0 for Atalanta," said the Slovenian, referring to the missed top chance by Sturm's Camara and the 0:1 that immediately followed. A goal present. "I thought that Manu (Aiwu) would shoot the ball straight out. But then I got the ball with my eyes on goal and couldn't do anything. At this level, these mistakes are punished, it's the highest level in the world," said Stankovic. "And in the end, we simply defended really badly in the second half."